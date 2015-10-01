Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
Trade ZU stock with recommended broker Ally Invest. Commissions as low as $3.95.

Analyst Rating View All Ratings

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
8/27/15KeyBancMaintainsOverweight17.0
7/21/15Goldman SachsDowngradesBuyNeutral16.0
5/06/15Canaccord GenuityMaintainsHold10.0

Earnings View Earnings

Q2 2015 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: 0.04 0.06
Rev: 293.99M 297.56M
EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
Rev: