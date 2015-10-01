Benzinga Pro
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
8/27/15
KeyBanc
Maintains
Overweight
17.0
7/21/15
Goldman Sachs
Downgrades
Buy
Neutral
16.0
5/06/15
Canaccord Genuity
Maintains
Hold
10.0
Headlines
Press Releases
Zulily Halted - Wont Trade Anymore, being Purchased By Liberty Interactive
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 01 Oct 2015 08:57:57 -0400
Liberty Interactive, zulilly Report Closing of Exchange Offer, Acceptance of Tendered Shares
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 01 Oct 2015 07:01:10 -0400
zulily Launches Apple Pay On Supported Devices
Hal Lindon
Tue, 25 Aug 2015 11:00:45 -0400
QVC And Zulily Join Up: What's Next?
Monica Gerson
Tue, 18 Aug 2015 10:16:41 -0400
Benzinga's M&A Chatter for Monday August 17, 2015
Charles Gross
Mon, 17 Aug 2015 19:05:49 -0400
Zulily Up Nearly 50% Following QVC Acquisition Agreement
Jayson Derrick
Mon, 17 Aug 2015 12:51:37 -0400
zulily Shares Up ~47% at Last Check; Earlier Received ~$2.4B Offer to be Purchased by Liberty; Shares of Liberty Down ~1.6%
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 17 Aug 2015 11:16:14 -0400
Benzinga's Volume Movers
Lisa Levin
Mon, 17 Aug 2015 10:36:27 -0400
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Fall; Liberty Interactive To Acquire Zulily For $2.4B
Garrett Cook
Mon, 17 Aug 2015 10:36:13 -0400
Quartz's Shelly Banjo Tweets: 'With purchase of Zulily, QVC becomes fourth largest online retailer after Amazon, Apple & Walmart. $ZU $AMZN $LINTA $WMT $AAPL'
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 17 Aug 2015 09:54:50 -0400
Liberty Interactive and zulily Announce Completion of Exchange Offer, Acceptance of Tendered zulily Shares and Expected Completion of zulily Acquisition
Business Wire
Oct 01, 2015
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brower Piven Commences An Investigation Into The Proposed Sale Of zulily, inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm For Additional Information
PRNewswire
Aug 25, 2015
zulily Launches Apple Pay, Giving Customers More Ways to Pay
Globe Newswire
Aug 25, 2015
Law Offices of Marc S. Henzel Announces Securities Class Action Periods
PRNewswire
Aug 20, 2015
Ryan & Maniskas, LLP Announces Investigation of Zulily, Inc.
PRNewswire
Aug 18, 2015
Law Firm Kirby McInerney LLP Investigating Potential Claims on Behalf of Zulily, Inc. Stockholders
Business Wire
Aug 17, 2015
zulily to Join QVC Group
PRNewswire
Aug 17, 2015
Liberty Interactive Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire zulily
Business Wire
Aug 17, 2015
Critical Alerts For Skyworks Solutions, Intrexon, Box, VASCO Data Security and Zulily Released By InvestorsObserver
PRNewswire
Aug 06, 2015
zulily Announces Second Quarter 2015 Results
Globe Newswire
Aug 05, 2015
Earnings
View Earnings
Q2 2015
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.04
0.06
Rev:
293.99M
297.56M
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
