ZoomerMedia Ltd operates as a multimedia company in Canada. It serves 45plus Zoomer demographic through television, radio, magazine, internet, conferences and trade shows. The business activity of the group is organised into business units based on their products and services and has various reportable operating segments which are Television, Radio, Print, Membership and Royalty, and Others. It derives the majority of revenue from Television division which consists of the company's speciality and conventional television stations and generates revenue from subscriber fees, the sale of broadcast time and advertising.