Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/30.1K
Div / Yield
0/3.15%
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.11
Mkt Cap
49.3M
Payout Ratio
26.46
Open
-
P/E
10.08
EPS
0
Shares
661.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
ZoomerMedia Ltd operates as a multimedia company in Canada. It serves 45plus Zoomer demographic through television, radio, magazine, internet, conferences and trade shows. The business activity of the group is organised into business units based on their products and services and has various reportable operating segments which are Television, Radio, Print, Membership and Royalty, and Others. It derives the majority of revenue from Television division which consists of the company's speciality and conventional television stations and generates revenue from subscriber fees, the sale of broadcast time and advertising.

Analyst Ratings

ZoomerMedia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ZoomerMedia (ZUMRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ZoomerMedia (OTCPK: ZUMRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ZoomerMedia's (ZUMRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ZoomerMedia.

Q

What is the target price for ZoomerMedia (ZUMRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ZoomerMedia

Q

Current Stock Price for ZoomerMedia (ZUMRF)?

A

The stock price for ZoomerMedia (OTCPK: ZUMRF) is $0.0746 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:47:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ZoomerMedia (ZUMRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ZoomerMedia.

Q

When is ZoomerMedia (OTCPK:ZUMRF) reporting earnings?

A

ZoomerMedia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ZoomerMedia (ZUMRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ZoomerMedia.

Q

What sector and industry does ZoomerMedia (ZUMRF) operate in?

A

ZoomerMedia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.