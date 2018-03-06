Benzinga Pro
Zogenix, Inc.
ZGNX
:NASDAQ
Sector:
Healthcare
Industry:
Drug Manufacturers - Major
44.75
-0.05 (-0.11%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
44.8
Price Open
44.85
Volume
44,817
Day's Range
44.55 - 45.05
52 Wk Range
8.5 - 44.7
50 Day Moving Avg.
38.17
PE Ratio
0
Shares Outstanding
24.81M
Market Cap
1.11B
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
2/23/18
Leerink Swann
Maintains
Outperform
Outperform
54.0
11/27/17
JMP Securities
Initiates Coverage On
Market Outperform
56.0
10/02/17
Leerink Swann
Maintains
Outperform
Outperform
50.0
Headlines
Press Releases
Zogenix Reports Q4 EPS $(1.17) vs $(0.90) Est.
Hal Lindon
Tue, 06 Mar 2018 17:04:04 -0400
Why Leerink Adjusted Upside Expectations For 3 Biotechs
Elizabeth Balboa
Fri, 23 Feb 2018 12:52:59 -0400
Leerink Swann Maintains Outperform on Zogenix, Raises price target to $54.00
Vick Meyer
Fri, 23 Feb 2018 10:48:55 -0400
Zogenix Reports Receipt Of FDA Breakthrough Designation For ZX008 In Dravet Syndrome
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 06 Feb 2018 09:07:39 -0400
Zogenix Reports Closing Enrollment In Second ZX008 Phase 3 Trial In Dravet Syndrome
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 31 Jan 2018 18:02:08 -0400
Zogenix 8-K Shows Co. $75M Offering Via Selling Holders
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 22 Dec 2017 17:05:56 -0400
32 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Lisa Levin
Tue, 05 Dec 2017 07:05:16 -0400
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Gains Over 200 Points; Astrotech Shares Spike Higher
Lisa Levin
Mon, 04 Dec 2017 15:30:58 -0400
30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Lisa Levin
Mon, 04 Dec 2017 13:24:59 -0400
Mid-Day Market Update: General Cable Rises Following Acquisition News; Ra Pharmaceuticals Shares Plunge
Lisa Levin
Mon, 04 Dec 2017 13:05:27 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Zogenix Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Financial Results
Globe Newswire
6 days ago
Zogenix, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
PRLive
6 days ago
Report: Developing Opportunities within Inseego, Cato, FleetCor Technologies, Zogenix, Verisk Analytics, and XPO Logistics — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018
Globe Newswire
Mar 01, 2018
Zogenix to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on March 6
Globe Newswire
Feb 27, 2018
Zogenix to Participate in Leerink Partners 7th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Globe Newswire
Feb 08, 2018
Zogenix Announces Receipt of FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for ZX008 in Dravet Syndrome
Globe Newswire
Feb 06, 2018
Zogenix Completes Enrollment in Second ZX008 Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Dravet Syndrome
Globe Newswire
Jan 31, 2018
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within FleetCor Technologies, Zogenix, BioTelemetry, Modine Manufacturing, Navigant Consulting, and CalAmp — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
Globe Newswire
Jan 04, 2018
Zogenix Announces New Positive Efficacy and Safety Data from Pivotal Phase 3 Clinical Trial of ZX008 in Dravet Syndrome
Globe Newswire
Dec 04, 2017
Zogenix Announces Initiation of Phase 3 Trial for ZX008 in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome
Globe Newswire
Nov 29, 2017
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Partner Headlines
Filing Season Finds: Thursday, March 8
Seeking Alpha
1 day ago
Zogenix's (ZGNX) CEO Stephen Farr on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
6 days ago
Zogenix misses by $0.27
Seeking Alpha
6 days ago
Notable earnings after Tuesday's close
Seeking Alpha
Mar 05, 2018
Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Zogenix (ZGNX)
Zacks
Mar 05, 2018
Biotechs: Still Well Placed For More Gains
Seeking Alpha
Feb 20, 2018
Zogenix (ZGNX) Presents At Leerink Partners 7th Annual Global Healthcare Conference - Slideshow
Seeking Alpha
Feb 16, 2018
Vivo Capital, LLC Buys Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Soleno Therapeutics Inc, Zogenix Inc, Sells ...
GuruFocus
Feb 09, 2018
Key healthcare events next week (continued)
Seeking Alpha
Feb 09, 2018
3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: February 7, 2018
Seeking Alpha
Feb 08, 2018
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Earnings
View Earnings
Q4 2017
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
-0.9
-1.17
-0.27
Rev:
0.00
Q1 2018
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2018-05-03
Rev:
Company Profile
Zogenix Inc is a pharmaceutical company engaged in commercializing & developing therapies that address clinical needs for people living with pain-related and CNS disorders that needs treatment alternatives to help return to normal daily functioning.
