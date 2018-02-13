Read More

Varonis Systems Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. It allows organizations to analyze, secure, manage, and migrate unstructured data. The company is engaged in file and email systems that store spreadsheets, word processing documents, presentations, audio and video files, emails and text which contains financial information, product plans, strategic initiatives, intellectual property, and confidential employee, customer or patient records. Its software is used in cases such as data security, governance and compliance, user behavior analytics, archiving, search, and file synchronization and sharing. The group derives revenue from source of licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance and technical support.