Varonis Systems
(NASDAQ:VRNS)
34.07
1.41[4.32%]
At close: May 27
34.07
00
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low33.19 - 34.32
52 Week High/Low27.97 - 73.46
Open / Close33.26 / 34.07
Float / Outstanding95.8M / 109.6M
Vol / Avg.658K / 1.3M
Mkt Cap3.7B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price41.31
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.45
Total Float95.8M

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Varonis Systems reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 2

EPS

$-0.090

Quarterly Revenue

$96.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$96.3M

Earnings Recap

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Varonis Systems beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.1.

Revenue was up $21.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.48% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Varonis Systems's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.13 0.02 -0.03 -0.13
EPS Actual 0.16 0.05 -0.01 -0.08
Revenue Estimate 121.98M 97.41M 83.68M 68.90M
Revenue Actual 126.58M 100.35M 88.42M 74.78M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Varonis Systems management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $-0.02 and $-0.01 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Varonis Systems using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Varonis Systems Questions & Answers

Q
When is Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) reporting earnings?
A

Varonis Systems (VRNS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 2, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.00, which beat the estimate of $-0.03.

Q
What were Varonis Systems’s (NASDAQ:VRNS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $50.2M, which beat the estimate of $47.5M.

