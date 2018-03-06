Market Overview

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
3/06/18Maxim GroupMaintainsHoldHold134.0
3/02/18Hilliard LyonsDowngradesLong-Term BuyNeutral0.0
3/02/18BairdMaintainsOutperformOutperform140.0
Q4 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: 1.62 1.68 0.06
Rev: 2.26B 2.31B 49.00M
Q1 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-05-31
Rev:

Company Profile

VMware provides virtualization solutions from the desktop to the data center. Its products enable organizations to aggregate multiple servers, storage infrastructure, and networks together into shared pools of capacity that can be allocated dynamically and securely to applications as needed, increasing hardware utilization and reducing IT spending. VMware has expanded its offering with virtual infrastructure automation and management products to address challenges such as backup and recovery, resource and user provisioning.
