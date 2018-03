Read More

Viking Therapeutics Inc is a healthcare service provider. The company specializes in the area of biopharmaceutical development focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. Its second program is focused on the development of orally available small molecule thyroid hormone receptor beta agonists.