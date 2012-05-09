Benzinga Pro
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 12, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
5/09/12
Wedbush
Maintains
Outperform
4.0
5/09/12
Wedbush
Maintains
Outperform
4.0
4/17/12
Wedbush
Maintains
Outperform
3.5
Headlines
Press Releases
Wedbush Securities Maintains Openwave Systems at Outperform, Raises PT from $3.5 to $4
webmaster
Wed, 09 May 2012 10:35:52 -0400
Wedbush Securities Maintains Openwave Systems at Outperform, Raises PT from $3.5 to $4
webmaster
Wed, 09 May 2012 07:20:31 -0400
Openwave Systems Reports Q3 EPS $-0.05 vs $-0.07 Est
webmaster
Tue, 08 May 2012 16:27:21 -0400
UPDATE: Wedbush: Openwave Systems Outperforms; Raises PT to $3.50
Dwight Einhorn
Tue, 17 Apr 2012 09:36:02 -0400
Wedbush Securities Maintains Openwave Systems at Outperform, Raises PT from $3 to $3.5
webmaster
Tue, 17 Apr 2012 07:01:01 -0400
Market Update
Lisa Levin
Mon, 16 Apr 2012 09:33:34 -0400
A Peek Into The Market Before The Trading Starts
Lisa Levin
Mon, 16 Apr 2012 07:19:10 -0400
Openwave Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Mediation and Messaging Product Businesses to Marlin Equity Partners
Allie Wickman
Mon, 16 Apr 2012 06:31:03 -0400
Hearing Wedbush Positive on Openwave Systems, Reiterates Outperform and $3 PT
Charles Gross
Mon, 09 Apr 2012 13:58:01 -0400
Hearing Wedbush Making Positive Comments on Openwave Systems Based on AOL/MSFT Deal
Allie Wickman
Mon, 09 Apr 2012 13:57:25 -0400
Unwired Planet (Formerly Openwave Systems Inc.) Announces Plans to Change NASDAQ Ticker Symbol to UPIP
Benzinga Staff
May 08, 2012
Unwired Planet, Inc. (Formerly Openwave Systems Inc.) Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2012 Financial Results
Benzinga Staff
May 08, 2012
Unwired Planet, Inc. (Formerly Openwave Systems Inc.) Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2012 Financial Results Conference Call
Benzinga Staff
May 02, 2012
Unwired Planet (Formerly Openwave Systems Inc.) Closes Product Businesses Sale to Marlin Equity Partners
Benzinga Staff
May 01, 2012
Openwave Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Mediation and Messaging Product Businesses to Marlin Equity Partners
Benzinga Staff
Apr 16, 2012
Openwave to Present at Wedbush 2012 Technology, Media & Telecommunications Conference
Benzinga Staff
Feb 29, 2012
Openwave and Juniper Networks to Host Global Mobile Operator Event at Mobile World Congress 2012
Benzinga Staff
Feb 27, 2012
Openwave® Passport: Smart Policy Shortlisted as Total Telecom's World Vendor Awards 2012 Finalist
Benzinga Staff
Feb 21, 2012
Openwave To Present at Stifel Nicolaus 10th Annual Technology & Telecom Conference
Benzinga Staff
Feb 06, 2012
Openwave Sells Location Business to Persistent Systems
Benzinga Staff
Feb 01, 2012
Openwave Systems Inc Reports Operating Results (10-Q)
GuruFocus
Feb 09, 2013
Openwave Systems Inc Reports Operating Results (10-Q)
GuruFocus
May 10, 2012
EMMS, OPWV, STRI: Any Hope in These Price and Volume Spikes
Small Cap Network
May 03, 2012
George Soros' Fund Buys Almost 7 Percent of Mobile Software Maker Openwave at $2.40 Per Share
GuruFocus
Apr 24, 2012
George Soros Buys Almost 7 Percent of Mobile Software Maker Openwave at $2.40 Per Share
GuruFocus
Apr 24, 2012
George Soros Buys 6 Million Shares of Mobile Software Innovator Openwave
GuruFocus
Apr 24, 2012
The Home Depot, Sempra Energy Among Stocks Hitting 52-Week Highs Monday
webmaster
Apr 16, 2012
Sequenom, Openwave Systems Among Stocks Up on High Volume Monday
webmaster
Apr 16, 2012
5 Stocks Under $5 Making Big Moves
TheStreet.Com
Apr 10, 2012
5 Stocks Under $5 Making Big Moves
webmaster
Apr 10, 2012
