Range
0.26 - 0.28
Vol / Avg.
20.4K/12K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.2 - 0.54
Mkt Cap
10.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.28
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
40.8M
Outstanding
Opawica Explorations Inc is a Canadian based company engaged in the business of exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company owns an interest in several properties including, Arrowhead Gold Property, Bazooka East Gold Property, and Bazooka West Gold Property.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Opawica Explorations Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Opawica Explorations (OPWEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Opawica Explorations (OTCQB: OPWEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Opawica Explorations's (OPWEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Opawica Explorations.

Q

What is the target price for Opawica Explorations (OPWEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Opawica Explorations

Q

Current Stock Price for Opawica Explorations (OPWEF)?

A

The stock price for Opawica Explorations (OTCQB: OPWEF) is $0.2605 last updated Today at 8:26:29 PM.

Q

Does Opawica Explorations (OPWEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Opawica Explorations.

Q

When is Opawica Explorations (OTCQB:OPWEF) reporting earnings?

A

Opawica Explorations does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Opawica Explorations (OPWEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Opawica Explorations.

Q

What sector and industry does Opawica Explorations (OPWEF) operate in?

A

Opawica Explorations is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.