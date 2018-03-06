Read More

Ocean Power Technologies Inc is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which is engaged in developing systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers the PowerBuoy technology which integrates with hydrodynamics, electronics, energy conversion, and computer control systems to extract the natural energy in ocean waves and the PB3 which harvest energy from the waves. Geographically company markets its PowerBuoys systems in the market of US and even at the international levels.