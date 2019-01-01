Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX:OPTT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies
Ocean Power Technologies Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX: OPTT) was reported by Ascendiant Capital on May 9, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting OPTT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 462.37% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX: OPTT) was provided by Ascendiant Capital, and Ocean Power Technologies initiated their strong buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ocean Power Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ocean Power Technologies was filed on May 9, 2013 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 9, 2014.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $5.00. The current price Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) is trading at is $0.89, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
