Ocean Power Technologies
(AMEX:OPTT)
0.8891
0.0456[5.41%]
At close: Jun 3
0.88
-0.0091[-1.02%]
After Hours: 6:08PM EDT
Day High/Low0.83 - 0.91
52 Week High/Low0.75 - 3.28
Open / Close0.85 / 0.89
Float / Outstanding55.9M / 55.9M
Vol / Avg.382.8K / 493.5K
Mkt Cap49.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.13
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.1
Total Float55.9M

Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX:OPTT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Ocean Power Technologies Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT)?
A

The latest price target for Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX: OPTT) was reported by Ascendiant Capital on May 9, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting OPTT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 462.37% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX: OPTT) was provided by Ascendiant Capital, and Ocean Power Technologies initiated their strong buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ocean Power Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ocean Power Technologies was filed on May 9, 2013 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 9, 2014.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $5.00. The current price Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) is trading at is $0.89, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

