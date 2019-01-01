ñol

Ocean Power Technologies
(AMEX:OPTT)
0.8891
0.0456[5.41%]
At close: Jun 3
Day High/Low0.83 - 0.91
52 Week High/Low0.75 - 3.28
Open / Close0.85 / 0.89
Float / Outstanding55.9M / 55.9M
Vol / Avg.382.8K / 493.5K
Mkt Cap49.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.13
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.1
Total Float55.9M

Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX:OPTT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Ocean Power Technologies reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Mar 14

EPS

$-0.100

Quarterly Revenue

$484K

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$484K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Ocean Power Technologies using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Ocean Power Technologies Questions & Answers

Q
When is Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX:OPTT) reporting earnings?
A

Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 14, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX:OPTT)?
A

Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on July 14, 2017 for Q4 and the Actual EPS was $-4.40, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Ocean Power Technologies’s (AMEX:OPTT) revenues?
A

Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on July 14, 2017 for Q4 and the Actual Revenue was $250K, which beat the estimate of $0K.

