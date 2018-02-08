Read More

Omega Flex Inc is a manufacturer of flexible metal hose. It operates in the segment of manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories which are used for gas piping within residential and commercial buildings. Omega sells its products under the TracPipe, CounterStrike, DoubleTrac, AutoFlare, DEF-Trac, SolarTrac, and AutoSnap brands. It serves various markets which include construction, manufacturing, transportation, petrochemical, pharmaceutical and other industries. Geographically Omega Flex, Inc operates in the Unites States.