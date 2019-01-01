Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 21
EPS
$0.540
Quarterly Revenue
$31.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$31.3M
Earnings History
Omega Flex Questions & Answers
When is Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) reporting earnings?
Omega Flex (OFLX) is scheduled to report earnings on July 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX)?
The Actual EPS was $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Omega Flex’s (NASDAQ:OFLX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $23.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
