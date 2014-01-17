Benzinga Pro
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 12, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
3/11/13
Longbow Research
Initiates Coverage on
Neutral
10/10/12
FBN Securities
Terminates
9/18/12
Stifel Nicolaus
Downgrades
Buy
Hold
Headlines
Press Releases
OCZ Technology Gets Court Approval to Sell Solid State Drive Assets to Toshiba
Charles Gross
Fri, 17 Jan 2014 14:54:10 -0400
Toshiba Confirms it Will Acquire Assets of OCZ Technology
Charles Gross
Tue, 03 Dec 2013 08:20:52 -0400
OCZ Confirms Agreement with Toshiba for Purchase of Solid State Drive Business
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 02 Dec 2013 17:53:17 -0400
Stocks Hitting 52-Week Lows
Monica Gerson
Fri, 29 Nov 2013 11:22:43 -0400
Market Wrap For November 27: Markets Inch Higher Before Pausing For Thanksgiving
Jayson Derrick
Wed, 27 Nov 2013 18:01:48 -0400
OCZ Tech Shares Resume Trade Down An Additional 50+%, Down ~71% for the Session
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 27 Nov 2013 15:36:29 -0400
Shares of OCZ Tech Almost Immediately Halted on Circuit Breaker
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 27 Nov 2013 15:30:54 -0400
Shares of OCZ Technology Resume Trade, Stock Now Down 24%
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 27 Nov 2013 15:30:11 -0400
OCZ Technology Shares to Resume Trade at 2:30PM EST
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 27 Nov 2013 15:05:45 -0400
UPDATE: OCZ Says Hercules Technology Took Control of Depositary Accounts
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 27 Nov 2013 15:05:13 -0400
Top Tech Analyst Updates Outlooks for Fusion-IO, OCZ Technology Group, Ciena, and Oclaro
Newswire
Sep 10, 2013
OCZ Technology Expands Partnership with SED International to Include U.S. Distribution
Business Wire
Jul 18, 2013
Leading Tech Analyst Updates Outlooks for STEC, OCZ Technology, RF Micro Devices, Skyworks Solutions, and Anadigics
Newswire
Apr 19, 2013
Winners and Losers in the Solid State Drive (SSD) and Enterprise Memory Markets With Updates on STEC, Fusion-IO, Micron Technology, Netlist, OCZ Technology, and SanDisk
Newswire
Mar 13, 2013
OCZ Technology Signs SED International to Distribute Consumer-Based Solid-State Drives in Latin America and the Caribbean
Business Wire
Dec 05, 2012
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces Class Action Against Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP), Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSGIQ), Gold Resource Corporation (GORO), and OCZ Technology Group, Inc. (OCZ)
Newswire
Dec 03, 2012
Hagens Berman: Less Than Ten Business Days Remain Before Dec. 10, 2012, Lead Plaintiff Deadline In OCZ Technology Group, Inc. Lawsuit
Business Wire
Nov 28, 2012
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces Investigation of KBW Inc. (KBW) and Kayak Software Corporation (KYAK) and Class Action Against Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSGIQ) and OCZ Technology Group, Inc. (OCZ)
Newswire
Nov 28, 2012
Rosen Law Firm Reminds OCZ Technology Group Shareholders of December 10, 2012 Deadline in Class Action -- OCZ
Globe Newswire
Nov 24, 2012
Hagens Berman Investigates OCZ Technology Group Following Disclosure of SEC Probe, Reminds Investors of Dec. 11, 2012, Lead Plaintiff Deadline
Business Wire
Nov 21, 2012
Weekly CEO Sells Highlight: OCZ Technology Group Inc, Workday Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Natus ...
GuruFocus
Dec 09, 2013
Billionaires Hold Data Storage Companies on 52-week Low
GuruFocus
Oct 26, 2013
OCZ Technology Group (OCZ) Passes a Major Milestone
Small Cap Network
Jul 26, 2013
Is OCZ Technology Group (OCZ) Brewing a Huge September Surprise?
Small Cap Network
Jun 26, 2013
STEC's 1Q Loss Narrower Than Expected - Analyst Blog
Zacks
May 13, 2013
STEC Still Disappoints, Loss Widens - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Mar 18, 2013
Hercules' Loan Agreement with OCZ - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Mar 12, 2013
5 Stocks Under $10 Making Big Moves
webmaster
Feb 12, 2013
Three Ways to Get the Trading Week Started Right: OCZ, CERP, CNIT
Small Cap Network
Jan 28, 2013
4 Tech Stocks Under $10 Spiking Higher
webmaster
Jan 24, 2013
Earnings
View Earnings
Q2 2014
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
-0.18
-0.38
Rev:
40.14M
33.50M
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
