Range
10.02 - 10.03
Vol / Avg.
7.2K/38.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.51 - 10.05
Mkt Cap
187.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10.02
P/E
-
EPS
0.1
Shares
18.7M
Outstanding
OCA Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

OCA Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OCA Acquisition (OCAX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OCA Acquisition (NASDAQ: OCAX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OCA Acquisition's (OCAX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for OCA Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for OCA Acquisition (OCAX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for OCA Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for OCA Acquisition (OCAX)?

A

The stock price for OCA Acquisition (NASDAQ: OCAX) is $10.02 last updated Today at 7:38:29 PM.

Q

Does OCA Acquisition (OCAX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OCA Acquisition.

Q

When is OCA Acquisition (NASDAQ:OCAX) reporting earnings?

A

OCA Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is OCA Acquisition (OCAX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OCA Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does OCA Acquisition (OCAX) operate in?

A

OCA Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.