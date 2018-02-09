Benzinga Pro
Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
OCSI
:NASDAQ
Sector:
Financial Services
Industry:
Asset Management
7.850
-0.03 (-0.38%)
Data as of Mar 12, 2018
Prev. Close
7.88
Price Open
7.83
Volume
57,497
Day's Range
7.83 - 7.9
52 Wk Range
7.0255 - 9.2
50 Day Moving Avg.
8.23
PE Ratio
0
Shares Outstanding
29.47M
Market Cap
231.31M
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Headlines
Press Releases
Oaktree Strategic Income Reports Q1 Net Investment Income $0.15/Share
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 09 Feb 2018 09:04:31 -0400
Oaktree Strategic Income Reports Q4 Net Investment Income $0.19/Share, NAV $9.97/Share
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 01 Dec 2017 09:02:42 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation Announces First Fiscal Quarter 2018 Financial Results
Globe Newswire
Feb 09, 2018
Oaktree Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Financial Results
Business Wire
Feb 06, 2018
Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation Schedules First Fiscal Quarter Earnings Conference Call for February 9, 2018
Globe Newswire
Jan 11, 2018
Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation Announces Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2017 Financial Results
Globe Newswire
Dec 01, 2017
Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation Schedules Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings Conference Call for December 1, 2017
Globe Newswire
Nov 09, 2017
Oaktree Assumes Management of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
Globe Newswire
Oct 17, 2017
Oaktree Introduces Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
Business Wire
Oct 17, 2017
Fifth Street Asset Management Completes Asset Sale to Oaktree
Globe Newswire
Oct 17, 2017
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Partner Headlines
Main Street Capital's NAV, Dividend, And Valuation Compared To 9 BDC Peers (Post Q4 2017 Earnings) - Part 1
Seeking Alpha
5 days ago
Financial Services 'Safer' Dividend Best Gainers, As Per Broker Targets For February: BGC Partners, Stellus, Apollo, TriplePoint And Aozora Bank
Seeking Alpha
Feb 27, 2018
Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/22/18
Seeking Alpha
Feb 27, 2018
Howard Marks' Oaktree Starts 5 New Positions in 4th Quarter
GuruFocus
Feb 21, 2018
Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
Seeking Alpha
Feb 09, 2018
Oaktree Strategic Income declares $0.14 dividend
Seeking Alpha
Feb 09, 2018
Oaktree Strategic Income misses on revenue
Seeking Alpha
Feb 09, 2018
Prospect Capital's Fiscal Q2 2018 NII And NAV Projection (Impacts From Tax Cuts And Jobs Act)
Seeking Alpha
Feb 05, 2018
Financial Services 'Safer' Dividend Big Gains By Apollo, MVC, TriplePoint, AllianceBernstein & TPG, Per Broker January Targets
Seeking Alpha
Jan 26, 2018
Main Street Capital's Monthly Dividend Projection For March-May 2018 (Including Special Periodic Dividend For First Half Of 2018)
Seeking Alpha
Jan 25, 2018
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Earnings
View Earnings
Q1 2018
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.19
0.15
-0.04
Rev:
12.10M
10.73M
-1.37M
Q2 2018
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2018-05-09
Rev:
Dividends
View Dividends
Yield
7.29%
Ex-Date
Mar 14, 2018
Payment
0.14
Pay-Date
Mar 30, 2018
Company Profile
Read More
Oaktree Strategic Income Corp is a specialty finance company. It focuses on providing customized capital solutions to middle-market companies, offering a range of first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries.
