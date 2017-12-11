Benzinga Pro
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 12, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Analyst Rating
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
11/03/17
H.C. Wainwright
Downgrades
Buy
Neutral
0.0
1/31/17
JMP Securities
Downgrades
Market Outperform
Market Perform
0.0
12/28/16
H.C. Wainwright
Initiates Coverage On
Buy
10.0
Headlines
Press Releases
Mallinckrodt Reports Closing Of Ocera Therapeutics Deal
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 11 Dec 2017 10:21:32 -0400
Ocera Therapeutics Shares Halted With Code T12 Added Info Requested By Nasdaq
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 11 Dec 2017 09:50:15 -0400
13D Filing Shows Mallinckrodt Reporting 12.7% Stake In Ocera Therapeutics
Hal Lindon
Mon, 13 Nov 2017 17:53:48 -0400
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 3, 2017
Lisa Levin
Fri, 03 Nov 2017 09:10:01 -0400
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From November 2: AT&T-Time Warner, Sprint-T-Mobile, Mallinckrodt-Ocera, Hardinge
Charles Gross
Fri, 03 Nov 2017 07:51:15 -0400
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Lisa Levin
Fri, 03 Nov 2017 04:49:38 -0400
Mallinkcrodt Is Betting On Ocera Despite Doubts Around Its Liver Disease Drug
Jayson Derrick
Thu, 02 Nov 2017 14:43:14 -0400
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Ocera Therapeutics Surges Following Acquisition News; IMPINJ Shares Plunge
Lisa Levin
Thu, 02 Nov 2017 14:31:53 -0400
52 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Lisa Levin
Thu, 02 Nov 2017 12:29:45 -0400
Mid-Day Market Update: AAC Holdings Climbs On Earnings Beat; KEMET Shares Slide
Lisa Levin
Thu, 02 Nov 2017 12:04:54 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Mallinckrodt To Acquire Ocera Therapeutics And OCR-002, Its Proprietary Therapy In Development For Treatment Of Hepatic Encephalopathy
PRNewswire
Nov 02, 2017
Investor Network: Ocera Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
PRLive
May 09, 2017
Ocera Therapeutics, Inc.: Yet Another Step Towards Putting a New Drug Treatment for Chronic Orphan Liver Diseases
PRLive
Mar 13, 2017
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces the Commencement of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of Ocera Therapeutics, Inc.
Business Wire
Feb 02, 2017
Ocera Announces Top-line Results for Phase 2b Study in Hepatic Encephalopathy
Globe Newswire
Jan 30, 2017
Ocera Announces Successful Phase 1 Clinical Study of Orally-Administered OCR-002 in Patients with Cirrhosis
Globe Newswire
Jan 05, 2017
Ocera Completes Enrollment of STOP-HE, a Phase 2b Study of OCR-002 in Hospitalized Patients with Hepatic Encephalopathy
Globe Newswire
Dec 07, 2016
Ocera to Present at the Stifel 2016 Healthcare Conference
Globe Newswire
Nov 09, 2016
Ocera Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results and Company Update
Globe Newswire
Nov 02, 2016
Ocera Therapeutics Appoints Biopharmaceutical Veteran Willard Dere, M.D. to Board of Directors
Globe Newswire
Oct 28, 2016
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Partner Headlines
How I Beat The Market In 2017
Seeking Alpha
Jan 09, 2018
Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Valeant Still Risky, Onconova Signs Agreement, Array Biopharma Announces Collaboration
Seeking Alpha
Dec 20, 2017
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. ...
GuruFocus
Dec 07, 2017
Ocera Therapeutics Selected to Present an Oral Presentation and Three Posters on OCR-……— ...
GuruFocus
Aug 23, 2017
Ocera Initiates Phase —a Study with Oral OCR-……— in Patients with Cirrhosis
GuruFocus
Jun 01, 2017
Ocera Therapeutics to Host KOL Conference Call on Hepatic Encephalopathy and Other ...
GuruFocus
May 26, 2017
Ocera Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Data Showing OCR-……— Prevented Progression ...
GuruFocus
Apr 12, 2017
Ocera to Present at the –6th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference
GuruFocus
Mar 27, 2017
Premarket Gainers as of 9:10 am
Seeking Alpha
Mar 16, 2017
Financials - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 1:00 PM
Seeking Alpha
Mar 13, 2017
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Earnings
Q3 2017
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
-0.23
-0.24
-0.01
Rev:
0.00
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
