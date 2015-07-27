Benzinga Pro
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 12, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
7/27/15
JP Morgan
Downgrades
Overweight
Neutral
98.0
6/04/15
Goldman Sachs
Downgrades
Buy
Neutral
35.0
5/21/15
Cowen & Co.
Downgrades
Outperform
Market Perform
Headlines
Press Releases
JP Morgan Downgrades Omnicare Following CVS Deal
Jim Swanson
Mon, 27 Jul 2015 09:36:25 -0400
JP Morgan Downgrades Omnicare to Neutral, Raises PT to $98.00
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 27 Jul 2015 04:22:36 -0400
Omnicare Reports Inline Q2 Adj EPS $1.02, Sales $1.73B Vs Est $1.68B
Eddie Staley
Fri, 24 Jul 2015 08:04:50 -0400
Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2015
Monica Gerson
Fri, 24 Jul 2015 04:51:17 -0400
Goldman Sachs Downgrades Omnicare, 'Revisiting Valuation'
Jim Swanson
Thu, 04 Jun 2015 08:35:00 -0400
Goldman Sachs Downgrades Omnicare to Neutral, Raises PT to $35.00
Eddie Staley
Thu, 04 Jun 2015 07:32:35 -0400
Benzinga's M&A Chatter for Thursday May 21, 2015
Charles Gross
Thu, 21 May 2015 19:08:24 -0400
Benzinga's Volume Movers
Lisa Levin
Thu, 21 May 2015 10:38:05 -0400
Stocks Hitting 52-Week Highs
Lisa Levin
Thu, 21 May 2015 10:21:46 -0400
Morning Market Gainers
Lisa Levin
Thu, 21 May 2015 09:49:54 -0400
Tailwind Capital Expands its Healthcare Team
Business Wire
Oct 21, 2015
Care Capital Properties Set to Join the S&P MidCap 400
PRNewswire
Aug 12, 2015
Omnicare Reports Second-Quarter 2015 Financial Results
Thomson Reuters
Jul 24, 2015
Omnicare to Report Second-Quarter 2015 Financial Results on Friday, July 24, 2015
Thomson Reuters
Jul 10, 2015
Omnicare's Series A and Series B Trust PIERS to Accrue Contingent Interest
Thomson Reuters
Jun 19, 2015
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brower Piven Commences An Investigation Into The Proposed Sale Of Omnicare, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm For Additional Information
Business Wire
May 27, 2015
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces Investigation of The Board of Directors of Omnicare, Inc.
Business Wire
May 27, 2015
OMNICARE INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Omnicare, Inc.
PRNewswire
May 26, 2015
INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Omnicare Inc. of Commencement of an Investigation In Connection With the Fairness of the Sale of the Company to CVS Health Corp.
Business Wire
May 26, 2015
Ryan & Maniskas, LLP Announces Investigation of Omnicare Inc.
PRNewswire
May 26, 2015
Partner Headlines
Why CVS Offers an Attractive Investment Opportunity
GuruFocus
Sep 23, 2016
Paul Tudor Jones Exits Positions in Motorola, Pall Corp.
GuruFocus
Dec 08, 2015
Mario Gabelli Comments on Omnicare Inc.
GuruFocus
Oct 19, 2015
Broadcom, Pall Corp. Among Paul Tudor Jones' Recent Buys
GuruFocus
Sep 21, 2015
Retail Drug Stores Cut Costs, Merge To Stay Healthy
Investor's Business Daily
Aug 14, 2015
Ventas Set to Close Care Capital Properties Spin-Off Deal
Zacks
Aug 13, 2015
Omnicare (OCR) is in Overbought Territory: What's Next?
Zacks
Aug 12, 2015
GAMCO Investors' Top Buys in Q2 2015
GuruFocus
Aug 09, 2015
Mario Gabelli Buys 35 New Stocks in 2nd Quarter
GuruFocus
Aug 05, 2015
CVS Health's Q2 Earnings, Sales Growth Seen Slowing
Investor's Business Daily
Aug 01, 2015
Earnings
View Earnings
Q2 2015
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
1.02
1.04
Rev:
1.68B
1.73B
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
