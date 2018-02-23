Read More

Enerplus produces and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in Canada and the United States. Majority of oil production is derived from the Williston and Waterfloods basins, with the Marcellus providing a significant portion of natural gas production. Enerplus acquires the right to use assets through royalties paid to government entities, land owners and mineral rights owners. Crude oil and natural gas is sold to customers in both countries where assets are held, and can be sold either at the well or a fixed destination.