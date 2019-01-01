ñol

Enerplus
(NYSE:ERF)
14.98
0.39[2.67%]
At close: May 27
15.00
0.0200[0.13%]
After Hours: 4:09PM EDT
Day High/Low14.46 - 14.99
52 Week High/Low4.78 - 14.99
Open / Close14.6 / 14.99
Float / Outstanding239.8M / 240.5M
Vol / Avg.2.1M / 2.8M
Mkt Cap3.6B
P/E15.14
50d Avg. Price12.93
Div / Yield0.17/1.14%
Payout Ratio13.2
EPS0.14
Total Float239.8M

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF), Dividends

Enerplus issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Enerplus generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.27%

Annual Dividend

$0.172

Last Dividend

May 27
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Enerplus Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Enerplus (ERF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enerplus. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on June 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Enerplus (ERF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Enerplus ($ERF) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Enerplus (ERF) shares by May 27, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Enerplus (ERF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Enerplus (ERF) will be on May 26, 2022 and will be $0.04

Q
What is the dividend yield for Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)?
A

Enerplus has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Enerplus (ERF) was $0.04 and was paid out next on June 15, 2022.

