|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-02-24
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Enerplus (NYSE: ERF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Enerplus.
The latest price target for Enerplus (NYSE: ERF) was reported by BMO Capital on July 7, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting ERF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -49.02% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Enerplus (NYSE: ERF) is $11.77 last updated Today at 8:59:55 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 29, 2021.
Enerplus’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Enerplus.
Enerplus is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.