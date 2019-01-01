QQQ
Enerplus Corp produces and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in Canada and the United States. Majority of oil production is derived from the Williston and Waterfloods basins, with the Marcellus providing a significant portion of natural gas production. Enerplus acquires the right to use assets through royalties paid to government entities, land owners and mineral rights owners. Crude oil and natural gas are sold to customers in both countries where assets are held and can be sold either at the well or a fixed destination.

Enerplus Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enerplus (ERF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enerplus (NYSE: ERF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Enerplus's (ERF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Enerplus.

Q

What is the target price for Enerplus (ERF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Enerplus (NYSE: ERF) was reported by BMO Capital on July 7, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting ERF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -49.02% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Enerplus (ERF)?

A

The stock price for Enerplus (NYSE: ERF) is $11.77 last updated Today at 8:59:55 PM.

Q

Does Enerplus (ERF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 29, 2021.

Q

When is Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) reporting earnings?

A

Enerplus’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Enerplus (ERF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enerplus.

Q

What sector and industry does Enerplus (ERF) operate in?

A

Enerplus is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.