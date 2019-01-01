Enerplus (NYSE:ERF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$0.580
Quarterly Revenue
$306.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$440M
Earnings History
Enerplus Questions & Answers
When is Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) reporting earnings?
Enerplus (ERF) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)?
The Actual EPS was $0.16, which beat the estimate of $0.10.
What were Enerplus’s (NYSE:ERF) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $192.3M, which beat the estimate of $188.3M.
