Read More

The Energy Company of Parana is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity and piped gas in the Brazilian State of Paraná. Secondarily, the company provides telecommunication and other services. The state government of Parana is the majority stakeholder in the company. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from the sale of electricity. The firm chiefly generates electricity through renewable energy sources such as hydroelectric and wind plants, but also uses thermoelectric plants. The company is primarily engaged with industrial customers, along with residential, commercial, and rural customers.