Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
Trade ELP stock with recommended broker Ally Invest. Commissions as low as $3.95.

Analyst Rating View All Ratings

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
8/14/17CitigroupUpgradesNeutralBuy0.0
5/15/15Credit SuisseUpgradesUnderperformNeutral14.0
8/27/12Credit SuisseDowngradesOverweightNeutral

Earnings View Earnings

Q2 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: 0.22 0.16 -0.06
Rev: 926.91M 983.69M 56.78M
Q3 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2017-11-14
Rev:

Company Profile

The Energy Company of Parana is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity and piped gas in the Brazilian State of Paraná. Secondarily, the company provides telecommunication and other services. The state government of Parana is the majority stakeholder in the company. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from the sale of electricity. The firm chiefly generates electricity through renewable energy sources such as hydroelectric and wind plants, but also uses thermoelectric plants. The company is primarily engaged with industrial customers, along with residential, commercial, and rural customers.
Visit company website