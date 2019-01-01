Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE:ELP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 22
EPS
$0.030
Quarterly Revenue
$1.2B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$5.6B
Earnings History
Cia Paranaense De Energia Questions & Answers
When is Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE:ELP) reporting earnings?
Cia Paranaense De Energia (ELP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 22, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE:ELP)?
The Actual EPS was $0.16, which missed the estimate of $0.22.
What were Cia Paranaense De Energia’s (NYSE:ELP) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $983.7M, which beat the estimate of $926.9M.
