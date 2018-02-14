Benzinga Pro
Marketfy
Financial Data & APIs
Events
Premarket Prep
Membership is Free
What are you waiting for? Sign up now!
Name:
Username available!
Username taken!
Email:
Email available!
Email taken!
Password:
Leave blank:
OR
Free Account Login
Click here to access your premium account
Username or email:
Password:
OR
Forgot password?
Looking for
?
CLICK HERE
Contribute
Login
Join
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind.
News
Earnings
Guidance
Dividends
M&A
Buybacks
Legal
Interviews
Management
Retail Sales
Offerings
IPOs
Insider Trades
Biotech/FDA
Markets
Pre-Market
After Hours
Movers
Forex
Commodities
Options
Binary Options
Bonds
Futures
Global Economics
Previews
Reviews
Small-Cap
Cryptocurrency
Ratings
Analyst Color
Downgrades
Upgrades
Initiations
Price Target
Ideas
Long Ideas
Short Ideas
Technicals
From The Press
Jim Cramer
Rumors
ETFs
Tech
Start-Ups
Fintech
Investing
Best Online Brokers
Personal Finance
Compare Brokers
TD Ameritrade Review
Ally Invest Review
Etrade Review
Personal Capital Review
Tradestation Review
Market Overview
Tickers
Articles
Keywords
Search by keyword...
googlecse
More From ECOM
Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($ECOM)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
Channel Advisor
ECOM
:NYSE
Add to Watchlist +
{{ portfolio.portfolio_name }}
You have no watchlists at this time, click "Manage watchlists" to create your first watchlist.
Manage watchlists
Sector:
Technology
Industry:
Software - Application
9.550
-0.15 (-1.55%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
9.7
Price Open
9.6
Volume
41,432
Day's Range
9.5 - 9.7
52 Wk Range
8.3 - 12.65
50 Day Moving Avg.
9.07
PE Ratio
0
Shares Outstanding
26.25M
Market Cap
250.68M
Trade ECOM stock with
recommended broker Ally Invest
. Commissions as low as $3.95.
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
2/06/18
DA Davidson
Upgrades
Neutral
Buy
0.0
9/22/17
DA Davidson
Initiates Coverage On
Neutral
12.5
8/31/17
First Analysis
Upgrades
Equal-Weight
Overweight
0.0
Headlines
Press Releases
ChannelAdvisor Shares Down ~7% After Tuesday Reporting Mixed Q4 Earnings; Co. Beat On EPS, Missed On Revenue
Hal Lindon
Wed, 14 Feb 2018 13:05:47 -0400
9 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman
Tue, 13 Feb 2018 18:12:55 -0400
ChannelAdvisor Reports Q4 Adj. EPS $0.09 vs $0.08 Est., Sales $ 34.1M vs $34.36M Est.
Hal Lindon
Tue, 13 Feb 2018 17:49:53 -0400
Earnings Preview For ChannelAdvisor
Benzinga Newsdesk
Tue, 13 Feb 2018 12:30:05 -0400
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 6, 2018
Lisa Levin
Tue, 06 Feb 2018 10:52:23 -0400
DA Davidson Upgrades ChannelAdvisor to Buy
Eddie Staley
Tue, 06 Feb 2018 08:57:44 -0400
55 Biggest Movers From Friday
Lisa Levin
Mon, 06 Nov 2017 06:58:14 -0400
48 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Lisa Levin
Fri, 03 Nov 2017 12:30:18 -0400
ChannelAdvisor Sees Q4 Sales $34-$34.6M vs $35.5M Est., FY17 Sales $122.4-$123M vs $123.9M Est.
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 02 Nov 2017 17:24:50 -0400
ChannelAdvisor Reports Q3 EPS $(0.15) vs $(0.05) Est., Sales $30.1M vs $30.08M Est.
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 02 Nov 2017 17:24:04 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
ChannelAdvisor to Present at the KeyBanc Emerging Technology Summit
Globe Newswire
Feb 23, 2018
ChannelAdvisor Announces Keynote Lineup for Catalyst Americas 2018 Conference
PRNewswire
Feb 22, 2018
ChannelAdvisor Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results
Globe Newswire
Feb 13, 2018
Channeladvisor Corporation to Host Earnings Call
PRLive
Feb 13, 2018
ChannelAdvisor to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results on February 13, 2018
Globe Newswire
Jan 23, 2018
ChannelAdvisor Announces Catalyst Americas 2018 Conference in San Diego, April 17-19
PRNewswire
Dec 05, 2017
ChannelAdvisor to Present at the Raymond James 2017 Technology Investors Conference
Globe Newswire
Nov 27, 2017
ChannelAdvisor Announces Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results
Globe Newswire
Nov 02, 2017
Channeladvisor Corporation to Host Earnings Call
PRLive
Nov 02, 2017
ChannelAdvisor Named #1 Marketplace Management Provider to the Internet Retailer Top 1000 for Sixth Year in a Row
PRNewswire
Oct 26, 2017
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Partner Headlines
Technology - Top Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 pm (2/14/18)
Seeking Alpha
Feb 14, 2018
ChannelAdvisor's (ECOM) CEO David Spitz on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
Feb 13, 2018
After Hours Gainers / Losers (2/13/2018)
Seeking Alpha
Feb 13, 2018
ChannelAdvisor EPS of -$0.02
Seeking Alpha
Feb 13, 2018
Notable earnings after Tuesday's close
Seeking Alpha
Feb 12, 2018
Archon Capital Management LLC Buys Bovie Medical Corp, Vericel Corp, Chipotle Mexican Grill ...
GuruFocus
Feb 09, 2018
ChannelAdvisor to Present at the Raymond James —…–7 Technology Investors Conference
GuruFocus
Nov 27, 2017
Weekly CFO Buys Highlight
GuruFocus
Nov 14, 2017
Archon Capital Management LLC Buys Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Vericel Corp, Vasco Data ...
GuruFocus
Nov 09, 2017
Weekly CFO Buys Highlights
GuruFocus
Aug 14, 2017
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Earnings
View Earnings
Q4 2017
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.08
0.09
0.01
Rev:
34.36M
34.11M
-255.00K
Q1 2018
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2018-05-03
Rev:
Company Profile
Read More
ChannelAdvisor Corp is engaged in providing software-as-a-service solutions that enables retailers and manufacturers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels.
Visit company website
Brokerage Center
Compare All Online Brokerages
Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.
Popular Channels
Analyst Ratings
Be Your Own Boss
ETFs
Economics
Forex
Hot
News
Options
Press Releases
Start-ups
Tech
Tools & Features
Affiliate Program
PreMarket Prep
Feeds
News Widget
Real Time Feed
Sitemap
Submit News Tips
About Benzinga
About Us
Licensing and APIs
Apps (iOS and Android)
Fintech Awards
Blog
Syndication
In the News
Careers
Service Status
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Benzinga Partners
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING)
© Copyright Benzinga
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind
try pro
News
Markets
Ratings
Ideas
Tech
Small-Cap
Personal Finance
Premium Products