Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
Trade ECOM stock with recommended broker Ally Invest. Commissions as low as $3.95.

Analyst Rating View All Ratings

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
2/06/18DA DavidsonUpgradesNeutralBuy0.0
9/22/17DA DavidsonInitiates Coverage OnNeutral12.5
8/31/17First AnalysisUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight0.0
Show more Loading articles...

Earnings View Earnings

Q4 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: 0.08 0.09 0.01
Rev: 34.36M 34.11M -255.00K
Q1 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-05-03
Rev:

Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp is engaged in providing software-as-a-service solutions that enables retailers and manufacturers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels.
Visit company website