As one of China's three largest state-owned carriers, China Southern flies to more than 200 destinations and 40 countries. The airline operates a hub-and-spoke system, where it gathers and distributes passengers through key airports in Guangzhou. The carrier generates less than 10% of revenue from premium class tickets, the lowest percentage among the Big Three (Air China, China Southern, and China Eastern). Due to rising competition on the international front, China Southern currently derives the majority of its profits from its domestic service.