Range
32.03 - 33.04
Vol / Avg.
6.5K/10.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
25.08 - 39.96
Mkt Cap
11.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
32.51
P/E
-
EPS
-4
Shares
339M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Airlines
As one of China's three largest state-owned carriers, China Southern flies to more than 200 destinations and 40 countries. The airline operates a hub-and-spoke system, where it gathers and distributes passengers through key airports in Guangzhou. The carrier generates less than 10% of revenue from premium class tickets, the lowest percentage among the Big Three (Air China, China Southern, and China Eastern). Due to rising competition on the international front, China Southern currently derives the majority of its profits from its domestic service.

China Southern Airlines Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy China Southern Airlines (ZNH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE: ZNH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Southern Airlines's (ZNH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for China Southern Airlines (ZNH) stock?

A

The latest price target for China Southern Airlines (NYSE: ZNH) was reported by HSBC on April 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ZNH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for China Southern Airlines (ZNH)?

A

The stock price for China Southern Airlines (NYSE: ZNH) is $33.04 last updated Today at 6:43:46 PM.

Q

Does China Southern Airlines (ZNH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 5, 2019 to stockholders of record on June 28, 2019.

Q

When is China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) reporting earnings?

A

China Southern Airlines’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.

Q

Is China Southern Airlines (ZNH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Southern Airlines.

Q

What sector and industry does China Southern Airlines (ZNH) operate in?

A

China Southern Airlines is in the Industrials sector and Airlines industry. They are listed on the NYSE.