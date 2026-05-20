Earnings Scheduled For May 20, 2026

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $440.69 million.

• Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $3.68 million.

• Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.90 per share on revenue of $3.51 billion.

• Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $350 thousand.

• Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $92.28 million.

• ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.14 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $966.85 million.

• Target (NYSE:TGT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $24.34 billion.

• CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Starfighters Space (AMEX:FJET) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• VF (NYSE:VFC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.

• Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.96 per share on revenue of $22.86 billion.

• Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $215.58 million.

• Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $117.99 million.

• Cadeler (NYSE:CDLR) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $13.99 billion.

• EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $15.75 million.

• Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $302.37 million.

• Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• TAT Techs (NASDAQ:TATT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $40.27 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $79.04 billion.

• e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $423.59 million.

• Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.84 per share on revenue of $732.83 million.

• Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.40 million.

• Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $12.28 per share on revenue of $8.53 billion.

• AEVEX (NYSE:AVEX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $200.02 million.

• Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $233.03 million.

• StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $293.67 million.

• EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.99 per share on revenue of $973.70 million.

• Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $252.36 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.