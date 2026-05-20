ZIM Integrated Profit Hit Stems From Shipping Market Weakness

Details

Sales declined 30% year-over-year (Y/Y) to $1.40 billion, missing the consensus of $1.585 billion. Revenue declined due to lower freight rates along with a decline in carried volume.

The cargo shipping company’s carried volume in the quarter was 866,000 TEUs, down 8% Y/Y. The average freight rate per TEU was $1,310 (-26% Y/Y).

Adjusted EBITDA declined 60% Y/Y to $313 million, with margins of 22% vs. 39% in the prior year quarter.

The Haifa, Israel-based company generated adjusted loss per share of 71 cents, missing the consensus loss of 53 cents.

ZIM currently operates 114 container vessels with a combined capacity of 699,000 TEUs, along with 13 car carriers.

Cash Flow Position & Liquidity

Operating cash flow for the quarter was $263 million, compared to $855 million a year ago. Free cash flow for the quarter was $235 million.

Capital expenditures were $31 million during the quarter. Net debt position as of March 31, 2026, stood at $2.93 billion.

Management Commentary

Eli Glickman, ZIM President & CEO, stated, “The conflict in the Persian Gulf has sparked a sharp increase and significant volatility in bunkering costs. While the impact on first quarter results was minimal, we expect a more meaningful effect in the second quarter, before our actions to offset these costs, including increased freight rates and bunker-specific surcharges, begin to take hold.’

It is also important to note that ZIM is likely to see incremental benefits from our early adoption of LNG technology and long-term agreements with Shell securing LNG supply on competitive terms. With a fleet comprised of approximately 40% LNG-powered capacity, ZIM not only offers shippers a pathway to significantly reduced carbon emissions but maintains a fuel-efficient and cost-effective fleet.”

“Although market fundamentals remain challenging across ZIM’s main trade lanes, we have recently observed a positive change in the trend on the Transpacific trade with freight rates strengthening alongside demand.”

Merger With Hapag-Lloyd

In February, ZIM disclosed a merger agreement with Hapag-Lloyd, which will acquire ZIM for $35 per share in cash. The acquisition deal values ZIM at around $4.2 billion.

The deal has been unanimously approved by the ZIM board of directors and is expected to close by late 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Outlook

In light of the merger deal, ZIM will not provide FY26 guidance and will not host a conference call in connection with its first quarter results.

ZIM Price Action: ZIM Integrated Shipping shares were down 1.33% at $25.21 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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