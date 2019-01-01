Zhihu (NYSE:ZH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
Earnings Recap
Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Zhihu beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.14.
Revenue was up $44.24 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 5.88% drop in the share price the next day.
Earnings History
Zhihu Questions & Answers
Zhihu (ZH) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 25, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.53, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $73M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
