Zhihu (NYSE:ZH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Zhihu beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.14.

Revenue was up $44.24 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 5.88% drop in the share price the next day.

