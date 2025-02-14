Why Airbnb Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. ABNB rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported its fourth-quarter financial results.
Airbnb reported quarterly revenue of $2.5 billion which beat the $2.42 billion analyst consensus estimate and represents an increase of 12% year-over-year. The company said the increase in revenue was driven by strong growth in nights stayed and a modest increase in ADR.
Airbnb shares jumped 13.9% to $160.58 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VRPX gained 78.4% to $0.5157 in pre-market trading after the company announced it confirmed positive results from its Probudur for combat care study with the U.S. Army.
- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. MBRX rose 62.2% to $2.06 in pre-market trading after jumping 202% on Thursday. The company received FDA feedback and guidance on its IND amendment that has allowed a reduction in the size of its Phase 3 pivotal trial protocol evaluating Annamycin in combination with Cytarabine (also known as Ara-C and for which the combination of Annamycin and Ara-C is referred to as AnnAraC) for refractory/relapsed Acute Myeloid Leukemia patients.
- Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. ZCAR shares jumped 36.4% to $2.02 in pre-market trading ahead of quarterly earnings.
- ScanTech AI Systems Inc. STAI gained 39.3% to $2.34 in pre-market trading after gaining 17% on Thursday.
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE gained 27.2% to $2.25 in pre-market following a 21% gain in the previous session.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CNSP shares climbed 22.4% to $0.1320 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Thursday.
- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. NUS gained 20.4% to $7.73 in pre-market trading after posting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC gained 17.9% to $20.46 in pre-market trading after falling around 4% on Thursday.
- Zhihu Inc. ZH gained 15.2% to $5.30 in pre-market trading after jumping over 10% on Thursday.
Losers
- PicoCELA Inc. PCLA shares fell 54.6% to $3.65 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Thursday.
- Mynaric AG MYNA shares fell 39% to $0.2585 in pre-market trading. Mynaric shares dipped around 32% on Thursday after company announced it received a delisting notification from the Nasdaq.
- Unifi, Inc. UFI dipped 34.5% to $3.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Thursday.
- Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. BLAC fell 36.3% to $4.29 in today's pre-market trading. The company announced approval for a business combination proposal and name change with OSR Holdings beginning on February 18.
- Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. JRSH fell 37% to $2.40 in pre-market trading.
- Informatica Inc. INFA shares tumbled 35.6% to $16.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results and issued FY25 revenue guidance below estimates.
- Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. BSLK declined 31.8% to $0.8393 in pre-market trading. Bolt Projets Holdings shares jumped 303% on Thursday after the company, on X, posted, “Another exciting partnership coming soon, powered by Bolt.”
- Solaris Resources Inc. SLSR fell 22.5% to $3.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Thursday.
- Stevanato Group S.p.A. STVN fell 16.1% to $16.01 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Thursday.
- Clearwater Paper Corporation CLW shares dipped 13.2% to $25.25 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly earnings.
