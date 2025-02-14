Why Airbnb Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. ABNB rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported its fourth-quarter financial results.

Airbnb reported quarterly revenue of $2.5 billion which beat the $2.42 billion analyst consensus estimate and represents an increase of 12% year-over-year. The company said the increase in revenue was driven by strong growth in nights stayed and a modest increase in ADR.

Airbnb shares jumped 13.9% to $160.58 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc . VRPX gained 78.4% to $0.5157 in pre-market trading after the company announced it confirmed positive results from its Probudur for combat care study with the U.S. Army.

. gained 78.4% to $0.5157 in pre-market trading after the company announced it confirmed positive results from its Probudur for combat care study with the U.S. Army. Moleculin Biotech, Inc . MBRX rose 62.2% to $2.06 in pre-market trading after jumping 202% on Thursday. The company received FDA feedback and guidance on its IND amendment that has allowed a reduction in the size of its Phase 3 pivotal trial protocol evaluating Annamycin in combination with Cytarabine (also known as Ara-C and for which the combination of Annamycin and Ara-C is referred to as AnnAraC) for refractory/relapsed Acute Myeloid Leukemia patients.

. rose 62.2% to $2.06 in pre-market trading after jumping 202% on Thursday. The company received FDA feedback and guidance on its IND amendment that has allowed a reduction in the size of its Phase 3 pivotal trial protocol evaluating Annamycin in combination with Cytarabine (also known as Ara-C and for which the combination of Annamycin and Ara-C is referred to as AnnAraC) for refractory/relapsed Acute Myeloid Leukemia patients. Zoomcar Holdings, Inc . ZCAR shares jumped 36.4% to $2.02 in pre-market trading ahead of quarterly earnings.

. shares jumped 36.4% to $2.02 in pre-market trading ahead of quarterly earnings. ScanTech AI Systems Inc . STAI gained 39.3% to $2.34 in pre-market trading after gaining 17% on Thursday.

. gained 39.3% to $2.34 in pre-market trading after gaining 17% on Thursday. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric In c. FFIE gained 27.2% to $2.25 in pre-market following a 21% gain in the previous session.

c. gained 27.2% to $2.25 in pre-market following a 21% gain in the previous session. CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc . CNSP shares climbed 22.4% to $0.1320 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Thursday.

. shares climbed 22.4% to $0.1320 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Thursday. Nu Skin Enterprises, In c. NUS gained 20.4% to $7.73 in pre-market trading after posting upbeat quarterly earnings.

c. gained 20.4% to $7.73 in pre-market trading after posting upbeat quarterly earnings. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC gained 17.9% to $20.46 in pre-market trading after falling around 4% on Thursday.

gained 17.9% to $20.46 in pre-market trading after falling around 4% on Thursday. Zhihu Inc. ZH gained 15.2% to $5.30 in pre-market trading after jumping over 10% on Thursday.

Losers

PicoCELA Inc. PCLA shares fell 54.6% to $3.65 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Thursday.

shares fell 54.6% to $3.65 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Thursday. Mynaric AG MYNA shares fell 39% to $0.2585 in pre-market trading. Mynaric shares dipped around 32% on Thursday after company announced it received a delisting notification from the Nasdaq.

shares fell 39% to $0.2585 in pre-market trading. Mynaric shares dipped around 32% on Thursday after company announced it received a delisting notification from the Nasdaq. Unifi, Inc . UFI dipped 34.5% to $3.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Thursday.

. dipped 34.5% to $3.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Thursday. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp . BLAC fell 36.3% to $4.29 in today's pre-market trading. The company announced approval for a business combination proposal and name change with OSR Holdings beginning on February 18.

. fell 36.3% to $4.29 in today's pre-market trading. The company announced approval for a business combination proposal and name change with OSR Holdings beginning on February 18. Jerash Holdings (US), Inc . JRSH fell 37% to $2.40 in pre-market trading.

. fell 37% to $2.40 in pre-market trading. Informatica Inc. INFA shares tumbled 35.6% to $16.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results and issued FY25 revenue guidance below estimates.

shares tumbled 35.6% to $16.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results and issued FY25 revenue guidance below estimates. Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc . BSLK declined 31.8% to $0.8393 in pre-market trading. Bolt Projets Holdings shares jumped 303% on Thursday after the company, on X, posted, “Another exciting partnership coming soon, powered by Bolt.”

. declined 31.8% to $0.8393 in pre-market trading. Bolt Projets Holdings shares jumped 303% on Thursday after the company, on X, posted, “Another exciting partnership coming soon, powered by Bolt.” Solaris Resources Inc . SLSR fell 22.5% to $3.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Thursday.

. fell 22.5% to $3.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Thursday. Stevanato Group S.p.A . STVN fell 16.1% to $16.01 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Thursday.

. fell 16.1% to $16.01 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Thursday. Clearwater Paper Corporation CLW shares dipped 13.2% to $25.25 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly earnings.

