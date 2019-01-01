Zhihu (NYSE:ZH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Zhihu
Zhihu Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Zhihu (NYSE: ZH) was reported by JP Morgan on May 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $1.50 expecting ZH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.70% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Zhihu (NYSE: ZH) was provided by JP Morgan, and Zhihu upgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Zhihu, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Zhihu was filed on May 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Zhihu (ZH) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $1.80 to $1.50. The current price Zhihu (ZH) is trading at is $1.38, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
