This Kohl's Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bearish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

Canaccord Genuity analyst Edward Nash initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. CLDX with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $64. Celldex Therapeutics shares closed at $19.57 on Friday.

JP Morgan analyst Michael Mueller initiated coverage on SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. SMA with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $36. Smartstop Self Storage shares closed at $33.45 on Friday.

Barclays analyst Paul Kearney initiated coverage on Kohl's Corporation KSS with an Underweight rating and announced a price target of $4. Kohl's shares closed at $7.06 on Friday.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Zillow Group, Inc. ZG with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $62. Zillow shares closed at $65.19 on Friday.

D. Boral Capital analyst Jason Kolbert initiated coverage on Co-Diagnostics, Inc. CODX with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $10. Co-Diagnostics shares closed at $0.35 on Friday.

