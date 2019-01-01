ñol

Olympic Steel
(NASDAQ:ZEUS)
35.18
0.53[1.53%]
At close: May 25
35.18
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low33.51 - 35.42
52 Week High/Low19.92 - 43.18
Open / Close34.77 / 35.18
Float / Outstanding7.8M / 11.1M
Vol / Avg.84.1K / 118.9K
Mkt Cap391.5M
P/E2.97
50d Avg. Price35.46
Div / Yield0.22/0.63%
Payout Ratio1.27
EPS3.23
Total Float7.8M

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Olympic Steel reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$3.100

Quarterly Revenue

$696.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$696.3M

Earnings Recap

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Olympic Steel beat estimated earnings by 43.52%, reporting an EPS of $3.1 versus an estimate of $2.16.

Revenue was up $233.21 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.72 which was followed by a 10.56% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Olympic Steel's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 2.07 2.53 1.88 1.29
EPS Actual 2.79 4.09 2.84 1.97
Revenue Estimate 600.50M 635.28M 516.40M 442.30M
Revenue Actual 624.59M 668.47M 556.08M 463.12M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Olympic Steel Questions & Answers

Q
When is Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) reporting earnings?
A

Olympic Steel (ZEUS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.47, which beat the estimate of $0.41.

Q
What were Olympic Steel’s (NASDAQ:ZEUS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $356.2M, which missed the estimate of $365M.

