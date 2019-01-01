Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Olympic Steel beat estimated earnings by 43.52%, reporting an EPS of $3.1 versus an estimate of $2.16.

Revenue was up $233.21 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.72 which was followed by a 10.56% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Olympic Steel's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.07 2.53 1.88 1.29 EPS Actual 2.79 4.09 2.84 1.97 Revenue Estimate 600.50M 635.28M 516.40M 442.30M Revenue Actual 624.59M 668.47M 556.08M 463.12M

