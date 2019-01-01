ñol

Olympic Steel
(NASDAQ:ZEUS)
37.95
1.77[4.89%]
Last update: 2:29PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low35.51 - 38.21
52 Week High/Low19.92 - 43.18
Open / Close35.87 / -
Float / Outstanding7.8M / 11.1M
Vol / Avg.64.8K / 115.7K
Mkt Cap422.3M
P/E3.06
50d Avg. Price35.6
Div / Yield0.22/0.61%
Payout Ratio1.27
EPS3.23
Total Float7.8M

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Olympic Steel

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Olympic Steel Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Olympic Steel (ZEUS)?
A

The latest price target for Olympic Steel (NASDAQ: ZEUS) was reported by Keybanc on May 4, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting ZEUS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Olympic Steel (ZEUS)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Olympic Steel (NASDAQ: ZEUS) was provided by Keybanc, and Olympic Steel downgraded their sector weight rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Olympic Steel (ZEUS)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Olympic Steel, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Olympic Steel was filed on May 4, 2017 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 4, 2018.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Olympic Steel (ZEUS) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Olympic Steel (ZEUS) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Olympic Steel (ZEUS) is trading at is $37.95, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

