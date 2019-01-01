ñol

Zimmer Biomet Holdings
(NYSE:ZBH)
119.16
-0.23[-0.19%]
At close: May 25
119.15
-0.0100[-0.01%]
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT
Day High/Low117.98 - 120.72
52 Week High/Low108.47 - 169.98
Open / Close119.37 / 119.15
Float / Outstanding187.6M / 209.6M
Vol / Avg.1.4M / 1.6M
Mkt Cap25B
P/E89.1
50d Avg. Price123.19
Div / Yield0.96/0.80%
Payout Ratio71.64
EPS0.07
Total Float187.6M

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH), Dividends

Zimmer Biomet Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Zimmer Biomet Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.79%

Annual Dividend

$0.96

Last Dividend

Mar 29

Next Dividend

Jun 24
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 17, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 24, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Zimmer Biomet Holdings ($ZBH) will be on July 29, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) shares by June 27, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) will be on June 24, 2022 and will be $0.24

Q
What is the dividend yield for Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH)?
A

The most current yield for Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) is 0.83% and is payable next on July 29, 2022

