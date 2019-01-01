ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Yum China Holdings
(NYSE:YUMC)
Why is it moving?
Shares of several Chinese stocks are trading higher after Chinese regulators completed their investigation of ride hailing company Didi with a seemingly positive outcome.
45.435
1.975[4.54%]
At close: Jun 6
45.65
0.2150[0.47%]
After Hours: 9:30AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low45.01 - 46.94
52 Week High/Low33.55 - 69.58
Open / Close45.65 / -
Float / Outstanding420.8M / 421.4M
Vol / Avg.2.1M / 2.9M
Mkt Cap19.1B
P/E21.95
50d Avg. Price41.62
Div / Yield0.48/1.10%
Payout Ratio24.24
EPS0.23
Total Float420.8M

Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC), Dividends

Yum China Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Yum China Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.15%

Annual Dividend

$0.48

Last Dividend

May 31
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Yum China Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Yum China Holdings (YUMC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yum China Holdings. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.12 on June 21, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Yum China Holdings (YUMC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Yum China Holdings ($YUMC) will be on June 21, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Yum China Holdings (YUMC) shares by May 31, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Yum China Holdings (YUMC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Yum China Holdings (YUMC) will be on May 27, 2022 and will be $0.12

Q
What is the dividend yield for Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC)?
A

Yum China Holdings has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Yum China Holdings (YUMC) was $0.12 and was paid out next on June 21, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.