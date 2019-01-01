17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for 17 Education & Technology
The latest price target for 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ: YQ) was reported by B of A Securities on July 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting YQ to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ: YQ) was provided by B of A Securities, and 17 Education & Technology downgraded their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of 17 Education & Technology, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for 17 Education & Technology was filed on July 26, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 26, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest 17 Education & Technology (YQ) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price 17 Education & Technology (YQ) is trading at is $2.27, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
