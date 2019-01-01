Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 31
EPS
$-0.020
Quarterly Revenue
$54M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$342.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Yunji using advanced sorting and filters.
Yunji Questions & Answers
When is Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) reporting earnings?
Yunji (YJ) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 31, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.14, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Yunji’s (NASDAQ:YJ) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $502.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
