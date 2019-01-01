Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Yunji
Yunji Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Yunji (NASDAQ: YJ) was reported by Morgan Stanley on November 30, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.40 expecting YJ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 217.76% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Yunji (NASDAQ: YJ) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Yunji downgraded their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Yunji, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Yunji was filed on November 30, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 30, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Yunji (YJ) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $3.40. The current price Yunji (YJ) is trading at is $1.07, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.