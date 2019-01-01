Yelp (NYSE:YELP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Yelp beat estimated earnings by 88.89%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was up $44.53 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 4.11% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Yelp's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.01 -0.09 -0.26 EPS Actual 0.25 0.23 0.19 -0.08 Revenue Estimate 272.11M 261.77M 245.60M 228.32M Revenue Actual 273.40M 269.15M 257.19M 232.10M

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.01 -0.09 -0.26 EPS Actual 0.25 0.23 0.19 -0.08 Revenue Estimate 272.11M 261.77M 245.60M 228.32M Revenue Actual 273.40M 269.15M 257.19M 232.10M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.