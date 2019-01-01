Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Yellow missed estimated earnings by 38.46%, reporting an EPS of $-0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.39.

Revenue was up $62.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 7.97% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Yellow's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.12 0.01 -0.14 -0.64 EPS Actual 0.20 0.16 -0.18 -1.26 Revenue Estimate 1.30B 1.32B 1.29B 1.15B Revenue Actual 1.31B 1.30B 1.31B 1.20B

