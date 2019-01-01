Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Yellow missed estimated earnings by 38.46%, reporting an EPS of $-0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.39.
Revenue was up $62.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 7.97% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Yellow's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.12
|0.01
|-0.14
|-0.64
|EPS Actual
|0.20
|0.16
|-0.18
|-1.26
|Revenue Estimate
|1.30B
|1.32B
|1.29B
|1.15B
|Revenue Actual
|1.31B
|1.30B
|1.31B
|1.20B
