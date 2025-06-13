In response to Israel’s recent strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran, urging the country to negotiate or face dire consequences.

What Happened: Trump, via his Truth Social account on Friday, criticized Iran for failing to secure a nuclear deal despite multiple opportunities. He highlighted the military prowess of the U.S. and Israel, emphasizing their advanced weaponry and preparedness.

Trump, referring to Israel’s “Rising Lion” strikes that damaged Natanz and eliminated Revolutionary Guard leaders, including Chief Hossein Salami, warned of severe repercussions. He stated that Iranian hardliners, now “all DEAD,” had underestimated the response. Trump urged Iran to swiftly engage in negotiations to prevent further “slaughter” and “brutal” planned attacks, cautioning of the potential collapse of the “Iranian Empire.”

The President’s post corresponds with reports of rising tensions in the Middle East and the cancellation of U.S.-Iran talks. His message, while advocating for diplomacy, also threatens the use of overwhelming force, sparking fears of a broader conflict in the region.

SEE ALSO: GameStop-Themed Crypto Skyrockets Over 500% After Retailer Announces $1.75 Billion Investment Plan – Benzinga

Today's Best Finance Deals

Why It Matters: The Trump administration had distanced itself from Israel’s recent military actions against Iran, a move that was expected to complicate Trump’s efforts to negotiate a nuclear deal with Tehran. The U.S. was preparing for another round of talks on Iran’s uranium enrichment program, scheduled for Sunday.

Earlier, Trump had made a significant diplomatic gesture towards Iran, expressing hope for improved relations in the Middle East. This came as he lauded the transformative efforts of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates in turning their capitals into thriving commercial centers. Trump’s softer tone towards Iran was seen as an indication of his administration’s willingness to seek a nuclear deal with Tehran.

The recent events have had a significant impact on the markets, with U.S. stocks likely to open lower following Israel’s strikes on Iran. The geopolitical risks have also offered an upside for the dollar, raising concerns about a further rise in tensions in the Middle East and their impact on supply routes.

Meanwhile, defense stocks like Lockheed Martin LMT, RTX RTX, and General Dynamics GD climbed higher in Friday’s pre-market trading session amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Loading... Loading...

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.