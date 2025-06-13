Gold-Backed Cryptos Surge As Israel-Iran Tensions Ignite Safe-Haven Rush — Coins Linked To Tether, PAX Top 30% YTD, Outshine Bitcoin

Gold and its cryptocurrency derivatives surged Thursday night as investors sought refuge in the safe haven following Israel's strikes on Iran.

What happened: Spot gold was up 1.20% to $3,427.51 per ounce as of this writing, its highest level in more than a month. Gold futures on the Commodity Exchange were up 1.63% to $3,457.70.

The latest spike extended the yellow metal's year-to-date gains past 30%.

The gains flowed down to physical gold-backed cryptocurrencies, causing similar increases in Tether Gold and PAX Gold.

The two coins also extended their year-to-date gains past 30%, becoming one of the most valuable cryptocurrency investments in 2025.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- YTD Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 11:30 p.m. ET) Pax Gold PAX/USD +1.98% +31.46% $3,435.82 Tether Gold XAUT/USD +1.95% +30.95% $3,456.47

These returns contrasted with the drop in heavyweights like Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, which were down 3.38% and 8.91%, respectively, as of this writing.

Renowned gold bug Peter Schiff contrasted gold's rise with Bitcoin's decline, calling into question the apex cryptocurrency’s widely touted safe-haven narrative.

"How can anyone consider Bitcoin to be a digital version of gold?," he asked.

