Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/28.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.8 - 8.42
Mkt Cap
762.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
3.29
EPS
0
Shares
183.7M
Outstanding
Yellow Cake PLC is a Jersey-based specialist company operating in the uranium sector. The principal activity of the company is to invest in uranium projects. It invests in quoted or unquoted companies producing, developing, or exploring for uranium in Canada, the United States, Australia, and South Africa. The company's only segment being the holding of uranium oxide concentrate (U3O8) for long-term capital appreciation.

Yellow Cake Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yellow Cake (YLLXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yellow Cake (OTCPK: YLLXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yellow Cake's (YLLXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yellow Cake.

Q

What is the target price for Yellow Cake (YLLXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yellow Cake

Q

Current Stock Price for Yellow Cake (YLLXF)?

A

The stock price for Yellow Cake (OTCPK: YLLXF) is $4.15 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:30:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Yellow Cake (YLLXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yellow Cake.

Q

When is Yellow Cake (OTCPK:YLLXF) reporting earnings?

A

Yellow Cake does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yellow Cake (YLLXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yellow Cake.

Q

What sector and industry does Yellow Cake (YLLXF) operate in?

A

Yellow Cake is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.