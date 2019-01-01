QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.47/4.30%
52 Wk
9.6 - 12.4
Mkt Cap
302.1M
Payout Ratio
21.21
Open
-
P/E
5.32
EPS
1.47
Shares
27.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Yellow Pages Ltd is a media and marketing solutions company in Canada, offering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) services to help them connect with local consumers. The company has two reportable segments namely Yellow Pages and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Yellow Pages segment.

Yellow Pages Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yellow Pages (YLWDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yellow Pages (OTCPK: YLWDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Yellow Pages's (YLWDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yellow Pages.

Q

What is the target price for Yellow Pages (YLWDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yellow Pages

Q

Current Stock Price for Yellow Pages (YLWDF)?

A

The stock price for Yellow Pages (OTCPK: YLWDF) is $11 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 20:05:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Yellow Pages (YLWDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yellow Pages.

Q

When is Yellow Pages (OTCPK:YLWDF) reporting earnings?

A

Yellow Pages does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yellow Pages (YLWDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yellow Pages.

Q

What sector and industry does Yellow Pages (YLWDF) operate in?

A

Yellow Pages is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.