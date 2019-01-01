Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$0.150
Quarterly Revenue
$72.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$72.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Yalla Group using advanced sorting and filters.
Yalla Group Questions & Answers
When is Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) reporting earnings?
Yalla Group (YALA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)?
The Actual EPS was $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Yalla Group’s (NYSE:YALA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $33.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.