Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Xencor
Xencor Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Xencor (NASDAQ: XNCR) was reported by Piper Sandler on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $42.00 expecting XNCR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 85.10% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Xencor (NASDAQ: XNCR) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Xencor maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Xencor, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Xencor was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Xencor (XNCR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $66.00 to $42.00. The current price Xencor (XNCR) is trading at is $22.69, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
