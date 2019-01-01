United States Steel (NYSE:X), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for United States Steel
United States Steel Questions & Answers
The latest price target for United States Steel (NYSE: X) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $27.00 expecting X to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.52% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for United States Steel (NYSE: X) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and United States Steel maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of United States Steel, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for United States Steel was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest United States Steel (X) rating was a maintained with a price target of $31.00 to $27.00. The current price United States Steel (X) is trading at is $26.60, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.