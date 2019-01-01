Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Wolverine World Wide
Wolverine World Wide Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Wolverine World Wide (NYSE: WWW) was reported by Telsey Advisory Group on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $23.00 expecting WWW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.58% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Wolverine World Wide (NYSE: WWW) was provided by Telsey Advisory Group, and Wolverine World Wide maintained their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Wolverine World Wide, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Wolverine World Wide was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Wolverine World Wide (WWW) rating was a maintained with a price target of $30.00 to $23.00. The current price Wolverine World Wide (WWW) is trading at is $20.80, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
